COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson sets goal to have 50% of Arkansans receive at least one shot in next 90 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon a new goal to have half of Arkansans that are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations receive at least one shot in the next 90 days.

The governor said there are currently 1,038,556 Arkansans that have received at least one shot.

According to state officials, 467,206 more Arkansans would need to receive a shot to reach the goal by the deadline of July 31.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration set a goal that 70% of American adults receive at least one shot by July 4.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were an additional 296 COVID-19 cases, 20 hospitalizations and five COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 296 cases announced Tuesday, 174 are confirmed cases and 122 are considered probable cases.

Of the five deaths announced Tuesday, four are among confirmed cases and one is considered a probable COVID-19 case.

Dr. José Romero said health officials are keeping an eye on the increases in active cases and hospitalizations.

State officials say as of Monday, there are 29 counties with reported COVID-19 variants. Arkansas has seen an increase in the number of UK variant cases, which makes up 75% of the variant cases in the state.

The State of Arkansas recommends anyone who travels to India quarantine for 14 days after they return.

State officials also noted there is an increase in coronavirus cases in children.

ADH officials noted 700 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses were received and 10,982 were given Tuesday.

According to officials with the department of health, 270,426 Arkansans are partially immunized and 768,130 are fully immunized.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 336,462 COVID-19 cases, 2,043 active cases and 5,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson announced Tuesday this would be the last COVID-19 weekly update, but he will continue to have weekly media availability on a variety of topics.