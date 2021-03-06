COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov Hutchinson says 29% of Arkansans 70+ have been fully vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to Governor Hutchinson, 51% of Arkansans 70 or older have received the first dose of the vaccines and 29% have been fully vaccinated.

16,955 new doses were given out in the last 24 hours as the total amount of vaccines administered pushes over 650,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 570 new cases, for a total of 324,326.

There are 4,296 active cases; 359 hospitalized, which is down 13 from Thursday; 86 on ventilators, which is up one from Thursday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,283.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Pulaski, 88

Washington, 55

Sebastian, 44

Benton, 43

Garland, 33

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“It is noteworthy when the number of new COVID cases increases, but we have encouraging news as well. The number of hospitalizations continues to fall. Vaccinations are up by 16,955; 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the 1st shot, and 29% are fully vaccinated.”