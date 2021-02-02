COVID-19 in Arkansas: Cases continue to fall as vaccinations increase, Hutchinson allowing bar curfew to end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest COVID-19 data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday showed a continued decline in cases of the disease as the vaccination rate rises in the state.

In the update, ADH officials said hospitals and other medical facilities around the state received 15,900 vaccine new doses in the last day, while the state as administered 7,721 doses in the last 24 hours. In all, the state has been allocated 486,500 total doses and administered 301,291, a rate of 61.9 percent.

There were no new doses made available to Arkansans through the federal program operated through Walgreens & CVS, though that operation did administer 174 new doses.

Officials said there were 1,510 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, bringing the current number of active cases to 16,331 and a total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 298,004.

The ADH also reported 44 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,939.

There are currently 869 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is down by 20 from Monday. Health officials also reported 141 patients on ventilators, which is down by 5 since Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state will see a five percent increase in the number of doses sent to the state by the federal government, on top of a 16 percent increase the governor announced last week.

The downtrend in cases also led Hutchinson to announce that a statewide curfew for bars and restaurants selling alcohol would be allowed to expire on Wednesday.

That curfew, which forced the businesses to close at 11 p.m., had seen many challenges, including a lawsuit against the governor and other state officials by a consortium of bar-owners looking to reverse the order.