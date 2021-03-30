COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases down 2,500 compared to March 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Arkansas Department of Health active cases continue to decline with Arkansas reporting nearly 2,500 fewer active cases than on March 1.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 79 new cases, for a total of 330,008 cases.

There are 1,773 active cases, which is down 172 from Sunday. There are 164 hospitalized, which is down 7 from Sunday; 28 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Sunday.

6 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,601.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 13

Pulaski, 9

Benton, 8

St. Francis, 8

Craighead, 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Our decline in active cases continues today. There are almost 2,500 fewer active cases than the report on March 1 of this year. There are also over 275 fewer hospitalizations than March 1. We continue to fight back against the virus, and the vaccine is our best tool.”