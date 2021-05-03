COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline through weekend as vaccine distribution increases over prior week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the updated COVID-19 numbers for Monday, May 3, 2021, showing an increase in vaccines issued over the last week according to Gov. Hutchinson.

The ADH reported 61 new cases for a total of 336,166.

There are 1,939 active cases, which is a decrease of 116, 172 hospitalized, which is up 1 from Sunday; 29 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Sunday.

Four new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,747.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 11

Pulaski, 9

Faulkner, 8

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s report shows a higher level of vaccinations than this time last week. Thanks to everyone for doing your part. We are continuing to monitor new cases and variants across the state, but the best way to prevent the spread is by getting vaccinated. Get your shot today.”