COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active case count continues to drop, more than 15,000 vaccines given

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest data from state health officials show the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued its downward trend Saturday as vaccine administration efforts continue.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 15,029 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours. That brings the state’s total to 467,237 doses given out a 719,000 available in the Arkansas.

There were 954 new cases of the disease reported, but even with those the total number of active cases in Arkansas fell by 351. In total, there has been 312,562 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

An additional 40 deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing the state’s pandemic death total to 5,252.

Hospitalization rates continue to fall in the state as well, with a drop of 22 cases requiring hospitalization Saturday, down to 690 current cases, as well as a drop of 10 cases with patients requiring ventilators, bring that current number down to 113.

In a statement announcing the latest figures, Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged Arkansans to continue vaccination efforts even as the state prepares for expected winter weather and storms in the upcoming week.

“There are 954 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While we saw lower cases than last week, we’re reminded of the severity of this virus with 40 additional deaths,” he said. “Even though the weather is cold, we must continue to get our vaccinations into arms. The virus does not take a day off.”