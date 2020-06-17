COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee reach highest level since pandemic began

A hospital bed is ready at the formler Commercial Appeal building on Union Avenue, which has been retrofitted as an overflow COVID care facility.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University researchers say the number of COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals has reached its highest level at more than 400, but the increase has not put acute strain on the state’s hospital system.

A report from the Nashville-based university’s hospital and medical school said increases in hospitalizations in June were mostly concentrated in the Memphis area and southeast Tennessee, including Chattanooga.

Increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days have led Memphis and Nashville to delay plans to reopen more businesses and increase capacities for restaurants and retail stores.

About 200 virus patients are being treated in Memphis-area hospitals.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after reporting 256 cases Monday.