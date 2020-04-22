COVID-19 halts annual breast cancer screenings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many women, an annual mammogram is as routine as waking up every day.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, most providers are not offering routine screenings.

“Most of what we’re not scheduling is routine follow-up patients,” said Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, a breast surgeon with Baptist Medical Group.

Susan G. Komen Grant Director Lisa Mischke said policy has caused confusion. They’re getting a lot of calls from women who want direction.

She tells them self-exams are more important than ever.

“We encourage women to practice breast self[awareness, know what they look like, feel like, if there’s a change,” Mischke said.

“New masses in the breast, under the arm, nipple changes, nipple discharge, things like that are new physical changes—those still need to be addressed by a physician,” Throckmorton said.

If you do notice a change, call your provider immediately. Throckmorton is still seeing patients who have a specific concern.

There’s also another type of call coming in to Komen: patients with financial concerns.

“For example, you lose your job, you combine that with breast cancer treatment, stress; there are resources we can point them to,” Mischke said.

They are not just worried about current breast cancer patients, either.

“It’s going to be more important than ever to help fund raise for some of these local grants because we’ll have more people that may need them,” Throckmorton said.

If you’re missing your annual mammogram right now, providers say you should still make sure you schedule one once the time becomes available.

If you need financial help or have other questions, contact Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi at 901-757-8686 or info@komenmemphisms.org.