COVID-19 connection with youths who vape

Youths who vape are at a higher risk for the coronavirus, study shows

CALIFORNIA (KNWA/KFTA) — Teens and young adults who vape are at a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19, according to research from scientists at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

The information was published Tuesday, August 11, in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

The research showed that teens who vaped were more likely to be tested for the novel coronavirus because of respiratory symptoms.

STUDY FINDINGS:

Youths who used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.

Youths who vaped and smoked cigarettes in the last 30 days were close to seven times more likely to test positive for COVID-19.

“This study tells us pretty clearly that youth who are using vapes or are dual-using [vapes and cigarettes] are at an elevated risk, and it’s not just a small increase in risk, it’s a big one,” study co-author and Postdoctoral Scholar Shivani Mathur Gaiha said.

Authors Gaiha and Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at Stanford Medicine, hope this study gets the attention of the Food and Drug Administration. “We need the FDA to hurry up and regulate these products. And we need to tell everyone: If you are a vaper, you are putting yourself at risk for COVID-19 and other lung diseases.”