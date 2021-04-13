COVID-19 class action lawsuit dismissed against Shelby County Sheriff’s office

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The COVID-19 class action lawsuit against the Shelby County Sheriff’s office was dismissed without prejudice, the sheriff’s office announced.

The lawsuit stems from the pandemic. Detainees at the Jail along with their representation said SCSO failed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Now, the lawsuit has been dismissed.

COVID-19 CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT DISMISSED pic.twitter.com/BoZYKq4lQ5 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 13, 2021

SCSO said they will offer and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to detainees. This is set to happen on April 15, on Thursday with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to every detainee in the jail who has requested it.

Additionally, the SCSO said detainees will receive educational materials on the vaccine. Additionally moving forward, all detainees will be asked at booking if they would like to be vaccinated.