COVID-19 claims fifth life in Quitman County, Mississippi

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — A fifth person has died in Quitman County, Mississippi, due to the coronavirus.

David Hibbler watched helplessly as his younger brother Maurice Manon suffered and died from COVID-19.

The two brothers shared a home in Sledge, Mississippi. Both of them tested positive for the virus.

Hibbler is on medication and has been in quarantine. He said his brother had shown some signs of improvement until this past Sunday morning when he couldn’t breathe. He then called an ambulance to get his brother some help.

“Your loved ones is here one minute, and the next one they just gone,” David said. “They left, taking him to Batesville. About 45 minutes or an hour later, I get a call from the coroner over in Panola County saying that he didn’t make it.”

The news of Manon’s death hit hard at his former workplace, F and S Grocery in Crenshaw. He worked there for five years, and his former colleagues expressed how sad they are about his passing.

“The last time I talked to him was Saturday afternoon about four o’clock on the phone,” Sammy Duncan, the store’s owner, said. “He told me he was feeling better, but Sunday, I got word that he had passed away.”

Duncan described Manon as a good Christian man, a hard worker, and well respected.

Now Manon’s brother is still in disbelief about his death. Hibbler said he is now planning his brother’s funeral and said people should never take a day for granted.