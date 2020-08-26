COVID 19 cases steadily rising among children

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases in children across the nation have increased to 70,000 (about 21%) since August, according to a joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics Association and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Now parents and guardians across Memphis are trying to figure out what they should do for their school-age children. Just as the school year is starting for many students across the Mid-South, many are alarmed about the new numbers involving kids and coronavirus cases.

Lisa Jones, a grandmother from Memphis, has noticed the spike in COVID-19 cases in school-aged children. She said she is very worried.

“I have grandkids that are in school,” Jones said. “And I’m concerned about them. So right now, we’re homeschooling.”

Jones said she is listening to the health care professionals and playing it safe with her grandchildren. She said she is limiting her family’s activities away from home and with others.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, health officials are saying they are watching the situation closely. Dr. Sandy Arnold, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said the coronavirus is now affecting people of all ages.

“COVID is infecting a lot of people,” Arnold said. “70,000 spread out across the country still reflects a (relatively small number) of cases in children compared to adults.”

Arnold said at the state of the pandemic, there were not a lot of children that were infected with COVID-19. Now, she said that is starting to change.

“So, the vast majority of children who are becoming ill with or infected with this virus are not ending up in the hospital or not ending up in ICU’s like adults,” Arnold said. “The disease is being brought home by parents into the household and transmitted to children and in some cases older children and younger adults who are getting together.”

Arnold said a bigger issue may involve multisystem inflammatory syndrome where different parts of the body can become inflamed. She said they are seeing more of those now, and that is a more dangerous condition in children probably more so than COVID infection itself. however, those numbers relatively very small compared to adults. But she does have advice for parents. She said continue to follow safety protocols that have been in place since the pandemic began.

“There’s no magic. Avoid group settings, don’t go parties, don’t go to bars. Wear a mask and stay six feet apart from each other,” Arnold said.