COVID-19 cases spike in Arkansas nursing homes in July

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nursing homes across the country saw the second-highest spike of COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 19, according to a report released Tuesday, August 11, by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).
The two organizations represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the nation.
On May 31 there were 9,072. The week ending July 19, 8,628 cases were reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The reason for the spike is due to community spread, according to CMS.
A letter was sent to the National Governors Association by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recommends for states to have a thoughtful approach in reopening facilities. It reads in part:
We urge governors and state health departments to closely monitor the situation in the general populationAHCA/NCAL, July 14 letter
county by county to determine if long term care facilities need additional resources and if visitations
should be halted temporarily for the safety of residents and health care workers.
As of August, more than 180 nursing home residents have died in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
17 additional nursing home deaths in Arkansas — COVID-19 related
