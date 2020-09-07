COVID-19 cases on the rise in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Cordova is now the most active area for COVID-19, according to the Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force.

As coronavirus cases are on the rise in Cordova, many people are trying to encourage others to wear masks. Dr. Steven Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Hospital, said people in the area need to practice good hygiene techniques, such as washing their hands frequently and wearing a mask.

“The same things that work in Cordova works in every other part of the city and the state and the country,” Threlkeld said. “We know what to do. It’s a matter of trying to do it in every circumstance.”

Threlkeld said practicing combative measures such as social distancing in all situations will help mitigate the virus. He said if people do not heed the warnings, then there will be challenging times that lie ahead after the holiday weekend.

“The extra challenges of school in session tend to have a spreading factor to the virus,” Threlkeld said.” And we haven’t seen what that number is going to give us yet, and we hope it won’t be dramatically problematic, but certainly, we have to see what happens in a couple of weeks.”

People in the community are urging others to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously.

Charles Cotton, the lead pastor at Unashamed Church Memphis, said he does not want to get sick. Additionally, he said if he has to wear a mask to mitigate the virus so things can go back to normal, then he’ll do just that.

“I think the scripture tells us we need to love our neighbor,” Cotton said. “And just masking up and making sure that we have the virus and don’t know, we’re not spreading it to other people.”

Cotton said he noticed people are not wearing masks in Cordova. He said this virus will continue to plague their community and the country as a whole if people continue to take the virus lightly.