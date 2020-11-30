Couple living in fear after home was burglarized while out of town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple said they are living in fear after they said someone stole several items from their home.

This East Memphis neighborhood around Vanuys road, at first glance it may appear to be peaceful and quiet. But, we spoke to one resident who said they haven’t been able to sleep since someone broke into their home.

The couple wanted to remain anonymous.

“I’m not so much mad. It’s more like our privacy got completely ripped away,” the man said.

As mentioned, this man who did not want to be identified said after being away from his home on Vanuy’s road for a few days, he and his husband were welcomed by an opened door and several missing items.

“The tv was missing. The sound system. They completely unplugged everything. No cords were ripped,” the man said.

Along with a T.V, he said their washer and dryer were also stolen. However, he said what they find to be oddest was the fact the thieves left the house neat and in order.

“It was almost like they were being respectful about it,” the man said.

He said since the burglary, their sense of security is so low they don’t know if they can trust their neighbors. They plan on moving as soon as possible.

“This is actually a really busy street. So, you’d expect that someone saw something maybe,” the man said.

He said while he was disturbed by what happened, He felt this situation is just another sad result of the growing poverty issue in the city of Memphis.

“I can’t really be mad at them for what they did. If I were in the same situation as them, would I have done the same thing? I don’t know,” the man said.



And with the holidays around the corner, he said he hopes sharing his story will encourage someone to step forward with information.

“If you know anything, please pass the information along so somebody else doesn’t have to experience this. Even if it doesn’t help me, at least it can help somebody,” the man said.

WREG-TV reached out to Memphis Police and haven’t heard back yet.