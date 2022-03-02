MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orange Mound community is mourning the loss of an elderly couple that passed away during the ice storm after being without power for three days.

Jake and Vennie McIntosh were found dead inside of their home on Baltimore Street on Feb. 5.

The couple was married for more than 60 years.

Sadly, their love story came to an abrupt ending during the historic ice storm, leaving their loved ones to believe the weather factored into their deaths.

“Cannot rule that out because that was definitely not, with it being so cold in Memphis at the time, that was definitely not in their favor,” grandson Gregory McIntosh Jr. said.

Both in their 90s, the couple has been described as people who were strong in their faith who loved music and loved each other.

Linnie Smith lived next door.

“I stood right here and wave to her and she went back in the house and she was great and now she’s dead,” Smith said.

Jake McIntosh might have sought shelter elsewhere but the family says he was paralyzed and couldn’t leave the home.

“You wish that you could have been by your loved one before they left here. One touch, one hug. Who wouldn’t want to touch their loved ones before they leave?” Gregory said.

The family confirmed the Memphis Fire Dept checked on the couple a few days before they died, and reported they seemed fine.

The family has requested an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

At one point more than 270,000 people were without power due to the ice storm.

The neighborhood was without power for about five days and Smith believes that MLGW and the city of Memphis should be held responsible for their deaths.

We reached out to MLGW to find out how many lives were lost due to the ice storm and a spokesperson said they don’t have that information at this time.

“That’s just like somebody went in that house with a gun and killed those people, basically, that’s the same thing. What else is it? That’s all I can see it being and it should be reported as a murder just like these other murders they report,” Smith said.

While the couple’s love story may have ended here together on Baltimore Street, their legacy will live on for generations.

“Even though we wish the situation was different, we know that he will want us to continue to his legacy forward, keeping God first and being a help to the community,” Gregory said.