County Commissioner plans to ask about returning to Phase I

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commissioner plans to entertain the idea of bringing Shelby County back into Phase I of the ‘Back to Business’ plan.

On Saturday night, Commissioner Tami Sawyer replied to a person on Twitter, saying she plans on requesting on moving back to Phase I during Monday’s commission meeting.

WREG reached out to Sawyer to get an explanation of what this could mean.

Sawyer replied with saying quote:

“I will be asking Dr. Haushalter & Mayor Harris about the feasibility of returning to phase 1. If feasible, I will request that we make that call. If we aren’t returning to phase 1, what additional policy and protections will the county put in place immediately and how can the commission support the crisis we seem to be in the midst of as daily numbers are doubled and almost tripled.“ Tami Sawyer, Shelby County Commissioner

Sawyer’s decision comes after the Shelby County Health Department reported nearly a 400 case increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, local health officials told WREG they were investigating to figure out if the spike was an actual increase in positive cases or a product of delayed reporting.

Last week, Memphis City Council passed an ordinance requiring Memphians to wear masks while in public.