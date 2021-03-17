County commission panel tables vote on Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One day after the Memphis City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the Byhalia Pipeline, the Shelby County Public Works committee started its session with its own pipeline proposal: to go to the federal level for assistance.

“This item is a resolution urging President Joe Biden to review the Byhalia Pipeline permit,” Commissioner Tami Sawyer said.

The resolution could be considered a drastic, but possibly necessary move, as local government braces for potential legal action from Plains All American Pipeline.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. represents the district that would potentially be most affected in southwest Memphis but there seemed to be questions among the commissioners about the best route of action.

“I’ll have probably a lot of things to say on Monday. But again, this is the second time that stuff has come through without any courtesy to the people that represent that district,” Ford said.

The Byhalia Pipeline issue was tabled until next Monday’s session when the full commission will weigh in.

While commissioners have acknowledged a sense of urgency, hearing from the public that could be most affected remains a top priority.

“This is such a big issue, I feel like we’re not being as transparent as we need to be,”Commissioner Mark Billingsley said.

But the commission would have to lift COVID restrictions to allow the public to enter the chambers in-person. Billingsley begged the chairman to safely let people in to the chambers.

The county commission has not announced whether the public will be allowed into the chamber for next Monday’s session.