Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music singer Trisha Yearwood has contracted COVID-19, according to a press release.

Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks were quarantining at home after a member of their team recently tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent tests they’ve had recently revealed Yearwood tested positive, while Brooks remains negative.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed, adding, “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

The winter storms in Tennessee prevented the couple from getting tested until nearly a week after their initial exposure. Once they were tested, they continued to quarantine together.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said, adding he’ll be stepping out of the spotlight for a little while. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

The release says Yearwood is doing “okay” so far, although she does have symptoms.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” Brooks said.

Garth is also welcome to any prayers and well wishes being sent to Yearwood.

“If anyone asks, that’s what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing,” he says. “Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted – she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” he continued. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”