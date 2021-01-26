Council members discuss resolution seeking to investigate city employees involved in Washington riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: An area closed sign is posted on fencing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council members discussed a resolution to investigate any city employees who may have been involved in the violence in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Sponsored by City Council member Michaelyn Easter-Thomas, the resolution is not aimed at those who were there to make their voices heard, but at those who may have been involved in the violence.

On Tuesday, the majority of the council was in favor with one member questioning the resolution’s limited focus and how that could impact investigations into other disturbances like at the courthouse in Nashville last year.

“Why not also all riots? Why just the U.S Capitol riot,” asked City Council member Worth Morgan.

“This was an attack on the democratic house of our people as opposed to a riot that could happen other places,” answered City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings and the city’s attorney also had concerns about the legal implications of such a request.

“I have some concerns about a request to make a general blanket investigation into all employees to determine if they were participating in a criminal action when at this point we have no basis,” said Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink.

“We don’t have the authorization to do just a blanket kind,” added Rallings.

He said the FBI is leading the investigation on the Capitol riots. They’ve been in contact with agents and to date no MPD officers have been found to have participated.

Those concerns led the council to amend the resolution. It now calls for an investigation based on evidence provided to law enforcement. In the end, all council members except Morgan voted to send it forward to the full council.