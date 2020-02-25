Corrections officer files suit claiming ‘sexually hostile work environment’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local corrections officer has filed a lawsuit against the county claiming she suffered from a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed by Danecia Edwards, who was hired by the Shelby County Division of Corrections in 2009.

She described the workplace as a “sexually hostile work environment,” claiming that in the past inmates, other officers and supervisors made sexually harassing comments, called her names and made derogatory comments about her body. They also allegedly used vulgar and abusive language.

Edwards also specifically claimed that SCDOC Director Anthony Alexander made several sexual advances towards her. She claimed he also made inappropriate comments about how she dressed and her body.

Supervisors were made aware of the situation but nothing was ever done, she said.

But those weren’t the only allegations the lawsuit made against the division.

She said they discriminated against her, retaliated and harassed her when she filed a complaint, and targeted her for “unfair and unwarranted discipline.”