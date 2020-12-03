‘You’re just thrown out there’: Mid-South nurse shares story of surviving COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South nurse is sharing her story of survival after recovering from COVID-19. Even though she’s now free of the virus, her troubles are just starting.

Fayette County native Amika Smith has been on both sides in the battle against coronavirus. For months, she says she worked on the frontlines as a traveling nurse, looking to help COVID patients wherever needed.

Little did she know, she’d soon be the one needing help.

“It was definitely nothing I had caught from a patient. It was out in the public,” Smith said.

Smith says she was placed on a ventilator at St. Francis Bartlett in late October, but she says it took some time since the hospital at the time was at capacity. However, she says being a more than 16-year veteran nurse, she didn’t push for them to make room for her.

“I told my doctor, I said, ‘as a Christian I’m ok’. I said ‘ To be with Christ is to be fine. I’ll be ok’,” Smith said.

Having accepted she may not have much longer to live, Smith says she went as far as to have her family start making her funeral arrangements.

However, fate had other plans and after about three weeks of recovery, she was released. But as she pushes to regain her strength at home, she says her troubles are only just beginning.

“My contract ran out with my service. So, I don’t have a job. So, by not having a job, I don’t have insurance,” Smith said.

On top of having little to no income, Smith says she’s developed other health problems due to the virus. She says she reached out to multiple health departments to see what assistance is available to survivors, but she says she hasn’t had any luck.

“Well, with COVID, there is no pathway. You’re just thrown out there,” Smith said.

Smith says she’s unsure of what’s next, but she’s says she’s remaining optimistic and takes things one day at a time.

“I just want people to know that they’re not alone,” Smith said.

Smith says she hopes sharing her story will encourage others to take more caution as cases continue to rise.

A GoFundMe has been started on Smith’s behalf. You can click here to learn more.