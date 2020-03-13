YMCA working to provide childcare, meals after SCS announces closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South said they are working on a plan to provide childcare and meals for students after Shelby County Schools announced they will be closed an extra week for spring break.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced schools will be closed from Friday, March 13 to March 27 so that classrooms can be thoroughly cleaned to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Students are scheduled to return on Monday, March 30.

The extra week left many parents and guardians wondering how they would care for their children the extra week, but now they may have a solution.

“We are working closely with Shelby County Schools and our other school partners to provide child care for families in need of alternate arrangements during any school closures,” the organization said in a prepared release.

In addition to childcare, the YMCA is prepared to feed local children through the Y on the Fly program in Shelby County.

The YMCA said they are still working out the details. More details are expected in the next couple of days.

As of Friday morning, all of the YMCA facilities are still open and all programs are still up and running.