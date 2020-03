MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South canceled all programs and services for the next week.

The organizations said from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, they will not be hosting childcare programs and other services due to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation about social distancing.

