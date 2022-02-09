MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As many have been forced take shelter elsewhere after a winter storm moved across the Mid-South last week and left thousands without power, health experts are explaining how that decision could impact the number of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, Shelby County is averaging 501 cases a day over the last week, which is the lowest it’s been since December.

With the ice storm forcing people to congregate, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld believes we could see a slight increase in coronavirus cases.

“Anything that causes people to congregate indoors without great ventilation, that’s gonna be an Impetus for increased viral transmission,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “Whether we see a blip in the actual numbers that translate into further hospitalization – I’m hopeful that won’t happen because the phenomenon that you’re talking about is happening on the tail end of this surge.”

Some like Eugene Rogers have endured the elements over the last week, while others sought shelter elsewhere.

“It’s been hard on me, real hard. It’s hard on everybody really around here. I had to go to my friend’s house Mr. Terry and stayed there like two or three days,” Rogers said.

If the winter storm forced you out your home, Dr. Threlkeld recommends you get tested for the virus and continue to wear a mask.

“It’s helpful if you can shift the group of people that you’re gonna be around after closely being confined with a different group. It will be helpful to test when you come back to your other setting and if you think you might have been exposed, certainly, repeat that test after 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Even with cases going down across the country, Dr. Threlkeld says it not the time to let your guard down.