Will masks be required in your child’s school? Local districts weigh in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Shelby County school districts say they will be updating their mask mandates after the health department issued a new health directive this week.

Shelby County Schools said they will be keeping their mask requirement for now.

Arlington Community Schools said masks would become optional starting Monday, May 17. Those involved in sports or other events this Saturday will be able to decide whether they wear them or not.

Bartlett City Schools said they will still require students and staff to wear masks for the rest of the school year.

Collierville schools announced Wednesday that masks will be optional. Germantown planned to make an announcement later Thursday.

The Millington and Lakeland school systems told WREG they will finish out the academic year with their current safety and health protocols. They will then be updated to allow for masks to be optional starting with summer classes.

“Our plan is to complete the year with the current procedures reflected in our back to school reopening plan. Many families made their decision for this school year based on these procedures. We feel it would be difficult to enact these changes with just a few days of school remaining,” the district said.

They will make any updates for the 2021-2022 school year in the near future.