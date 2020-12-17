White House: Tennessee’s rate of new COVID cases higher than national average

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White House task force says Tennessee’s rate of new COVID cases is now higher than the national average.

Eight days before the Christmas holiday, Shelby County is receiving sobering new covid-19 numbers.

“Now we’re experiencing an increase in cases relatively to Thanksgiving, as well interaction between people,” said Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

Now a White House task force report done on each state shows a disturbing trend for Tennessee.

“As a matter of fact, Tennessee is second in all states in terms of the rate of new cases,” said Shelby County Health Officer Bruce Randolph.

That White House report recommends the need for testing and reducing mitigation efforts. It also has a strong warning for those 65 and older.

“If you’re 65 and with a significant medical condition and you gather outside your immediate household, you are at significant risk for serious COVID infection,” Randolph said.

As for people under 40, the report has a message for them.

“If you’re under the age of 40, you need to assume you became infected if you gathered beyond your immediate household, and you should get tested,” Bruce said.

On a more positive note, health experts say the COVID vaccine has arrived in Shelby County.

“We’re starting with our frontline health care workers, front line public safety officials and go down from there with critical infrastructure workers and people with comorbidities,” said Doug McGowan, City of Memphis chief operating officer.

And as area hospital beds reach near capacity, 117 retired health care workers have volunteered to be a part of the medical reserve corps.

“It’s an array of medical providers,” McGowan said. “There are medical doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and medical assistants and other people who just want to volunteer and help.”

As for a possible new health directive brought on by a surge in COVID cases, the Shelby County Health Department director says it’ll likely be released Monday of next week.