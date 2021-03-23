Where you can find the COVID shot in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Shelby County vaccinates more people against COVID-19 it’s important to remember there are many locations to get a shot.

We often think of the big, city-run drive-thru sites, but there are plenty of pharmacies taking part too. There are now more than 60 locations throughout Shelby County where you can get a vaccine.

“There is a lot of people that need to be vaccinated, so it’s going to take everyone pitching in to get this done,” said Deborah Overall, vice president with the Shot Nurse Immunization and Wellness Service.

Use the state’s Vaccine Finder tool

She says her team joined the vaccination effort a week ago. They’ve hit the ground running, giving out around 100 Pfizer shots a day.

“This is the largest campaign, vaccine campaign, I’m sure that will be in my lifetime and hopefully everyone’s lifetime in the future,” Overall said.

The Shot Nurse joins the dozens of other locations throughout Shelby County where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Another is Kroger.

“It’s really important that everybody knows about everywhere you can get a shot. That’s what we want,” said Lindsey Henson, a pharmacy leader at Kroger. “We want as many people vaccinated as possible. We all want to see our family and friends again, stop wearing masks.”

Through the federal retail pharmacy program, her team has spent the last month administering the vaccine. She says it’s available at every Kroger pharmacy in the Memphis area.

Just like the city-run spots you do need an appointment to get a vaccination.

You can go to our website and click on this story for more information and details you need to know.

More locations to get vaccinated:

The Shot Nurse

Kroger