Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in West Tennessee, North Mississippi, eastern Arkansas

Tennessee

Start here by checking whether you are eligible in your county based on which vaccination phase is being served and other information. In Shelby County, people over 75 are eligible, along with health care workers and some other professionals. In most other Tennessee counties, people over 70 are eligible.

Check this list of pharmacies to see where you can get the vaccine in your county. Several Walmart locations in Shelby County and a few other counties began giving the vaccine Wednesday.

Health departments in each county also have doses of the vaccine. Check here to see phone numbers for those offices, and which phase of vaccination each county is in. County health department information is listed below:

Mississippi

Start here to check eligibility and see complete vaccine information from the state. Adults age 65 and older, people over 16 years of age with a chronic health condition, and health care workers are eligible.

Check this list of providers across Mississippi that have COVID-19 vaccines. Addresses and phone numbers are included. This list includes locations in Alcorn, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Tate and Tippah counties.

The state is offering drive-through vaccinations at the following sites in our area, listed below. Click here to make an appointment or call (877) 978-6453. This list is valid through February 5.

DeSoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven Lafayette County: Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Blvd, Oxford

Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Blvd, Oxford Panola County: Batesville Civic Center, 290 Civic Center Drive, Batesville

Arkansas

Arkansans who are 70 or older and those who work in education will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination beginning on January 18.

Check this map of providers across Arkansas offering the vaccine. Addresses and phone numbers are included. Providers are listed in Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis counties.

Call the number listed for each provider to make an appointment.