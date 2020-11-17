Tennessee officials ready for COVID-19 vaccine pilot as state sees more cases

Tennessee officials say they are prepared to begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 1, as record numbers of Tennesseans are hospitalized for coronavirus.

The state reported 1,841 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 320,729. There were 72 new deaths Tuesday, 3,995 total. The seven-day positivity rate for tests was 13.9% Officials said they want that number under 5%.

Shelby County set a single-day record for new cases with 835 Tuesday.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, noted that Pfizer announced it had chosen Tennessee for one of four pilot programs to distribute a vaccine. While the state was prepared to begin delivery Dec. 1, she said it would not be available to everyone immediately.

Piercey said state officials were worried that people were not getting tested if they are showing symptoms or think they have been exposed.

‘We cannot control the spread of this virus if we do not know who has it,” she said.

COVID patients account for about 20% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds across the state, she said. Staffing shortages are causing challenges.

Gov. Bill Lee said much of Tennessee is under mask mandates on a county basis, but Lee said the state would stand by that strategy rather than implementing a statewide mask mandate.

“Wearing a mask is one of the most important personal decisions that a person can make,” Gov. Bill Lee said.