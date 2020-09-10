WATCH: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee hosts briefing on COVID, law enforcement reforms

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will host a briefing Thursday on COVID, and law enforcement reforms.

On Thursday, Lee announced a package of law enforcement reforms, including $300,000 in CARES Act funding that will be used for 90 additional cadet scholarships for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

That, along with other policies, were part of the recommendations from the state’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership to strengthen policing policies, improve information sharing around disciplinary actions and increase officer training.

Other reforms include updated Use of Force and Duty to Intervene Policies, improved information sharing and increased officer training.

Lee will host a live press conference at 3 p.m.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner will attend the press conference. Lee created the law enforcement reform task force in early July, and Bonner has been a participating member.