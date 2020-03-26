WATCH: Tate Reeves says increased testing, targeted response coming

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel for the last time in Senate chambers at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020. Reeves will be sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 14, as the state’s 65th governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WREG.com.

On Thursday, Reeves said the state is about to see “a dramatic increase in testing and localized, targeted action based on that data.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Health’s data, Desoto County has the most number of confirmed cases at 49 cases with Hinds County reporting 43.

Mississippi reported at least six deaths from the virus on Thursday, with 485 total cases.

Reeves issued an executive order Tuesday telling restaurants to close their dining rooms.