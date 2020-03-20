Watch: Strickland to speak on civil emergency order Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland will be holding a news conference on the coronavirus and his executive order declaring a civil emergency.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 7:45 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed on WREG.com and the WREG Facebook page.

The order, announced Thursday afternoon, orders all bars and gyms to close, and all local restaurants to perform take-out or delivery orders only amid the rise of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

Strickland said we are experiencing “community transmission” of the coronavirus for the first time in Memphis. “Community transmission” means the virus is no longer only being transmitted from someone who has traveled outside the city.

Strickland said the city will be providing on-street parking relief exclusively for food delivery vehicles at various Downtown and Midtown restaurants.

Strickland is also asking churches to either postpone their worship services or stream them online.

