WATCH: Shelby County officials have an update on coronavirus cases

The Shelby County Health Department said more than 5,506 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 9% of those testing positive. There have been three deaths in Shelby County.

The state reports 2,683 cases and 24 deaths in Tennessee.

Wednesday, Shelby County rolled out a new data hub for COVID-19 information. The address is shelbycountytn.gov/3636/Public-Health