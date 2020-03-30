WATCH: Shelby County health officials update public on coronavirus cases

Click here if you can’t see the livestream above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are 396 total cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, including one death over the weekend, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Cases are still increasing, but at a slower rate, Haushalter said. It’s too early to tell if that is because of social distancing, she said.

She also noted that the county is beginning to see more cases in people over 60.

The county is working an outbreak in an assisted living facility, she said.

“Any death is a tragedy. However we are likely to have more deaths in Shelby County just as they have across the state,’ she said.

Haushalter continued to urge people to stay home. If you are exposed to someone who has been exposed to COVID-19, you should be quarantined at home. She said people are not adhering to isolation and quarantine.

County Mayor Lee Harris said the county is working on reducing the jail population, to help decrease the spread of the virus.

The jail’s population has been reduced from 2,700 to 1,900. Inmates cost the county $100 per day per inmate, Harris said.

There will be no out-of-custody court hearings until after April 30 to help reduce traffic in and out of 201 Poplar, District Attorney Amy Weirich said. Some hearings for defendants who are already in custody are still occurring.