Health officials: COVID-19 cases increasing after Labor Day holiday, schools reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said the county has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases since the recent reopening of schools and Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, the county reported 293 new cases, for a total of 29,797 cases.

“Today was pivotal because we had almost 300 cases,” health department director Alisa Haushalter said. “We’ve come a long way in six months but, as anticipated, we are seeing an increase in cases related to Labor Day weekend.”

Haushalter said any decision on changes to the county’s health directive would wait until after the weekend.

David Sweat, chief of epidemiology for the county, said 135 students at the University of Memphis have tested positive for coronavirus. Sweat said the health department is working with the university to mitigate the spread of the virus.