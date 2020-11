JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11, 2020. It had been set to expire on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.