WATCH: Shelby County COVID-19 task force briefing

Shelby County reported 691 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but health department officials said that number is largely due to data, which had been running a few days behind, catching up.

David Sweat with the health department said many people who test positive for the virus don’t showi symptoms, or only show mild symptoms. One out of three people with COVID-19 still are going to work, church and other gatherings, he said.

Those people are spreading the virus, he said.

School-age cases began increasing in late October, Sweat said. Those cases are largely driven by extracurricular activities like sports and cheerleading, Sweat said.