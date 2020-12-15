The press conference is scheduled to stream here at noon Tuesday.

Director Alisa Haushalter said the county is currently experiencing a surge in cases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, and the county is preparing for similar increases around Christmas.

Shelby County reported 893 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 56,820. The previous day, the country reported a record 998 cases. The seven-day average for new cases is 670 and the test positivity rate is 12.1%

There have been nine new deaths reported, for a total of 752.

Hospitals are utilized at 91%, and at 97% for acute and ICU respectively. There were 512 people in hospitals on Monday.

“It’s up to you to make sure you avoid crowds and gathering,” county health officer Bruce Randolph said, reminding residents about wearing facial coverings and keeping six feet of distance.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shipped and should be in hospitals this week. Randolph urged residents to get the vaccine.

Haushalter said the Shelby County Health Department expects to receive the Moderna vaccine ahead of FDA approval, and could begin vaccinnating as soon as Dec. 28 for those high on the priority list.