WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces restrictions on crowd size, provides update on COVID-19

Reeves on Wednesday announced more restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including mask requirements for several counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area.

For social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Face coverings in schools are also required statewide whenever social distancing is not possible. They are also required when indoors and interacting with the public in the following counties:

Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.

Indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed spectators. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of 10 percent seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.

Mississippi reported 2,746 new cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday.