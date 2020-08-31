WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Reeves has updates on COVID-19 in state

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he signed an order increasing number of spectators at school sports and other events to 25% when social distancing is possible.

Reeves asked Mississippians to continue to follow health directives over the upcoming Labor Day weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said the state’s COVID-19 numbers are improving, showing that previous health directives are working. The number of new cases last week was about half that of the previous week, he said.

“Nothing is without risk, but we have to allow life to go on,” Reeves said.

The state reported an additional 274 cases and 32 deaths Monday. Health officials said 19 of those deaths came through reviews of vital records over the past few days.