Watch: Health department to give pandemic update after announcing vaccinations are now available to those over 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon.

The conference will be streamed on WREG.com.

On Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department announced they are now vaccinating those over the age of 70. Previously, only those over the age of 75 were allowed to get a vaccine along with health care workers and funeral home staff.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 83,709 total cases and 220 new cases Thursday morning.

There have been 1,296 deaths. The health department says 22 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cases considered recovered is 78,964 and there are 3,427 known active cases.