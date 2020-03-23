WATCH: Mayor Strickland to hold news conference as county confirms 84th cases of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he will be holding a news conference regarding his recent executive order declaring a civil emergency.

The event will be streamed live on WREG.com starting at noon on Monday, March 23.

Strickland issued the emergency declaration on March 17, just as Shelby County health officials confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the county. On Monday, the county confirmed its 84th case.

“This declaration allows the City and its departments and agencies to seek any and all necessary federal and state funding to facilitate the response to the Emergency. Additionally, all required procedures and formalities as to procurements on behalf of the City are hereby suspended for purchased of equipment, materials, supplies and services needed for Emergency management purposes,” the mayor said in the declaration.