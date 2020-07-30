Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Return order, adds 8 more counties to ‘hotspot’ list

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he will be extending his Safe Return order and adding eight additional counties to the list of counties that are considered hotspots for COVID-19.

Reeves is extending his Safe Return order to August 17, at 8 a.m. The governor made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“We are throwing everything that we can at the hospital crisis in our state, and we are going to continue working to ensure the integrity of our health care system,” Reeves said. “I want to underscore again: even if you do not personally fear coronavirus, the overwhelming of the system affects everybody.”

Reeves also announced that Carroll, Coahoma, Jones, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Noxubee and Pontotoc counties are now considered hotspots for COVID-19.

Those counties will be placed under more strict social distancing guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus.

You can read Reeves’s full executive ordering regarding hotspot counties here.

Mississippi is currently reporting 57,579 cases of coronavirus, with 1,775 new cases being reported Thursday. State health officials reported 48 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,611.