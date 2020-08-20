Gov. Tate Reeves issues limits on college stadiums, game day events

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is issuing limits on college and university stadium capacities and game day events to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at sporting events.

Under Executive Order No. 1519, seating is limited to no more than 25% of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households.

Additional social distancing measures include:

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.

Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.

Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.

All transactions should be contact-less and touch-less, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

“This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor,” Reeves said. “We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”

Reeves signed a new executive order that would extend these limits to Monday, August 31, at 8 AM.

Mississippi reported 894 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 75,449. State health officials reported 27 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,190.