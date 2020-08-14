Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Return order, places limits on K-12 extracurricular activities

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves extended the Safe Return order and issued limitations on K-12 extracurricular activities for Mississippi.

Reeves has extended the Safe Return order to Monday, August 31, at 8 AM.

Reeves is also placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities.

Events will not be allowed to have more than two spectators per participant. The governor’s office says this includes events such as football and band concerts.

“One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds,” Reeves said. “Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”

You can read the full executive order here.

Mississippi is currently reporting 70,930 coronavirus cases and 2,043 deaths.