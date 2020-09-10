WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves holds briefing on COVID-19 in Mississippi Coronavirus Posted: Sep 10, 2020 / 02:30 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 10, 2020 / 02:35 PM CDT Click here if you cannot view the livestream JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in Mississippi. Mississippi reported 517 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 88,322. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction