WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives daily briefing on coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will give his daily briefing on the state’s efforts in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Reeves said this briefing will focus on Mississippians helping Mississippians through the pandemic.

During the briefing, Reeves announced a partnership between Blue Delta Jeans and the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation to make personal protective equipment, including face masks and gowns.

Officials said the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman facility is currently producing thousands of isolation gowns.

Reeves recently announced he expects to begin taking steps to re-open businesses within the next week. Reeves’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Monday, April 27.