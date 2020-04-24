Gov. Tate Reeves addresses shelter-in-place order, plans for reopening Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the media on the upcoming changes to the state’s shelter-in-place order and laid out guidelines for businesses that will reopen.

Reeves’s shelter-in-place order for the state is set to expire Monday morning. Friday afternoon, Reeves signed a “Safer at Home” executive order to begin reopening Mississippi’s economy.

Reeves said while many business will be allowed to reopen, other businesses–such as clubs, spas, gyms, nail salons and hair salons–will have to remain closed. Restaurants will continue to be restricted to take out and delivery, and bars will remain closed.

Casinos will remain closed at this time.

The governor said retails stores must operate at half capacity, meaning they cannot allow in more than 50% of what the building can hold.

Reeves also said any businesses that cannot maintain a safe distance between customers will not be able to reopen.

“This safer-at-home order is not a return to normal. I wish it was,” Reeves said.

Schools will also remain closed.

The full executive order is available here.

The state of Mississippi is currently reporting 5,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 209 deaths. Mississippi health officials say it’s an increase of 281 cases.