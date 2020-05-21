WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives daily briefing on coronavirus pandemic

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves gave his daily briefing on Mississippi’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the briefing, Reeves announced he has appointed Mississippi Energy Institute President Patrick Sullivan as Chairman of the State Workforce Investment Board.

Reeves said Sullivan has an “impressive record of fostering economic growth” in the state.

“Workforce development and training have always been my top priorities for our great state. Every Mississippian deserves the chance to work an honest job for good pay,” said Reeves. “The current economic climate presents new challenges for our state, but we are committed to forging ahead for our people and increasing Mississippians take-home pay through business growth and workforce training.”

Sullivan served as policy advisor and Executive Director of Recovery and Renewal for Gov. Haley Barbour. Sullivan said he feels the best way to get Mississippians into higher-paying jobs is to get more Mississippians qualified for “high-pay, high-tech jobs.”

“This is a very achievable, measurable task,” Sullivan said, “but to have success, intensive collaboration between employers, public institutions, and other workforce partners is critical. The mission succeeds when we all succeed. I look forward to the work ahead.”

Reeves also addressed the investigation into a church fire in Holly Springs. First Pentecostal Church burned down early Wednesday morning, and authorities say there is evidence to suggest the fire was a case of arson.

Mississippi is currently reporting 12,222 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 580 deaths. Mississippi state health officials say 255 new cases and 10 new deaths have been reported since May 20.

State health officials are also investigating 98 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.